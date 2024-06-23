Thousands attend Day 1 of Dayton Air Show despite heatwave; More than 100 treated by medics

DAYTON — Thousands of people attended Day One of the 50th annual CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show despite the high temperatures.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, air show officials said they offered plenty of cooling stations, shaded areas, and free water so its attendees could stay cool.

>>PHOTOS: 2024 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show

Ken Kreitzer, Dayton Air Show Media Relations, said more than 100 attendees were checked out at the medical tents for heat-related illnesses and 12 people were transported to local hospitals.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talked with a family from Virginia who came to Dayton to see the Blue Angels fly.

Grady, Kalina, and Beckett Neumann were very excited to see some of their favorite pilots up close.

“Awesome, it was really good, awesome!” the Neumann children told Patterson.

>>RELATED: Dayton Air Show organizers ‘stepping up’ their game to keep everyone cool amid hot temps

They said the Blue Angels’ show was worth the drive.

“My emotions were happiness,” one of the children said.

Krystof Neumann said he makes it a point to take his children to a Blue Angels show each year.

“It’s a different show every year so you know, you’re gonna see what they come up with,” Krystof said.

He said the high temperatures didn’t scare his family away, instead, they came prepared.

>>RELATED: ‘Lot of folks coming;’ Final preps underway for 50th Dayton Air Show

“It’s hot, you got to bring the water, you got to find shade, you know, under the aircraft or wherever because if you sat in the sun this whole time, you’re just gonna fry, so lots of sunblock, lots of water, lots of shade,” Krystof said. “It catches up with you you think you’re fine, and all of a sudden you’re not.”

If you’re interested in attending the Dayton Air Show, gates will open on Sunday at 9 a.m. To purchase General Admission tickets, click here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 112 2024 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show

©2024 Cox Media Group