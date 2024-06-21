‘Lot of folks coming;’ Final preps underway for 50th Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is just one day away and people are coming to watch.

As reported News Center 7 at 5:00 on Thursday, the air show’s overall economic impact is more than $5 million.

“That’s a two-day event. So that’s a huge impact over two days,” Buchanan said.

On top of that, Buchanan says with Dayton being the birthplace of aviation, the air show is a source of pride for the community— a way to highlight the aviation legacy still going on today.

“I think it helps again, highlight those, those entities over behind us. We got Sierra Nevada, that’s a contractor. You can see military aircraft sitting there right now. So there’s a lot of business that goes on here,” Buchanan said.

A growing legacy the Titan Aviation Team is proud to now be a part of.

“It’s great to come up here because there’s so much history in the state of Ohio with aviation,” Jimmy Fordham said.

The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show will be Saturday and Sunday at Dayton International Airport.

