‘This is wonderful;’ Thousands receive free Thanksgiving meal in Miami Valley

DAYTON — Thousands of people were able to get a free Thanksgiving meal at the Dayton Convention Center on Thursday.

After a five-year hiatus, the Feast of Giving returned to the area and had one of its biggest turnouts ever.

Coming out of the government shutdown, organizers said they knew they had lots of mouths to feed.

For more than a month, the organization and its local partners planned for a massive turnout.

“We did up our food count. We originally were going to be around 6,000 meals. We increased that, anticipating there may be a few more that come out,” Jason Woodard, the Feast of Giving co-chair, said.

