‘This is a catalyst;’ Dayton Children’s, nonprofit working to bring food access to West Dayton

DAYTON — With much of West Dayton being designated a food desert, Dayton Children’s Hospital and a community partner are teaming up to do something about it.

Across the street from the Desoto Bass Housing Complex along Germantown Street between Danner and Stewart, there is an open lot that is being turned into a place to help families that don’t have easy access to healthy checkups or healthy food.

“This is a catalyst, this is something happening in West Dayton that is way overdue,” Founder and Director of Sunlight Village Robbie Brandon said.

Sunlight Village is a nonprofit focused on mental health. The agency will operate the healthy family food market inside a Dayton Children’s facility.

Brandon knows people question what the market has to do with mental health.

“Well, that’s really important, you can’t talk to people about their mental health and their well-being if they need food, fresh produce,” Brandon said.

The project is a labor of love for her.

“I’m from this area, I grew up in DeSoto Bass, my grandmother lived here, my family lived here, so this is home to me,” Brandon said.

Brandon pointed out a Kroger store on Gettysburg that closed down more than a decade ago and was not replaced.

Brandon said her store will allow families a place to find healthy options. The store will be housed inside a new facility Dayton Children’s Hospital is building there.

“When we talk to the families, we hear, they have no other option,” Dayton Children’s Hospital President and CEO Debbi Feldman said.

Feldman says their surveys show many residents of West Dayton end up at the Children’s Emergency Room after business hours or on weekends with healthcare problems that are not emergencies but are important.

“Only 20% of the child’s health is determined by their health care, 50% is the social determinants, access to healthy food and healthy housing,” Feldman said.

Children’s believes putting a facility here will help with healthcare but doing more with the food market is crucial.

“We want moms and parents and families to come in here comfortably, get what you need,” Brandon said.

Dayton Children’s plans to break ground no later than September and they believe it will take about a year to build. The hospital and the healthy family food market hope to open in the fall of 2025.

