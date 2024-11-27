Thinking about donating this holiday season? What to know about charity scams

OHIO — People are warned to be careful of holiday scams.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Financial Institutions (DFI) is urging Ohioans to be cautious of fake charities, according to a spokesperson.

Holiday scams come in various forms. This includes unsolicited calls, texts, fake ads, and emails.

“It is unfortunate that during a season meant for goodwill and generosity, there are those who seek to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals,” said DFI Superintendent Kevin Allard. “We want to remind everyone to make sure they conduct due diligence before making a financial gift to ensure their contributions support legitimate causes and they don’t line the pockets of criminals.”

DFI has this advice on how to stay safe:

Verify First- Ask for the charity's full name, website, and mailing address, then use the Tax-Exempt Organization Search (TEOS) tool on IRS.gov to verify the legitimacy of a charity. You also can check eligibility for tax-deductible contributions and access information about an organization's tax-exempt status and filings. You may also consider using resources like the BBB's Wise Giving Alliance or Charity Watch.

Avoid Pressure- Legitimate charities will accept donations at any time and in any amount. Don't rush into giving.

Protect Personal Information- Treat personal information like cash; don't give it freely.

Be Cautious of Payment Methods- Avoid making donations via cash, gift cards, wiring money, and services such as Venmo, or cryptocurrency. By making donations via credit cards, Ohioans can stay better protected from financial concerns.

Verify Text Donations- Before donating via text, be sure to confirm the charity's number on its website to ensure it is a valid number.

Crowdfunding Caution- Exercise caution when donating to individuals on crowdfunding sites. If you do, make sure it's someone you know and trust.

Visit this website if you encounter a suspicious charity.

