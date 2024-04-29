‘They will be as big as Orv and Willa;’ 2 new eaglets spotted at Carillon Park

DAYTON — There is some egg-cellent news for Carillon Park’s bald eagles!

There are two new eaglets, according to Bald Eagle expert Jim Weller.

He shared a photo with News Center 7.

Weller said that he thinks there were two eaglets in the nest, and can be seen in the photo.

“They will be as big as Orv and Willa by June and fledge by mid-June,” he said.

Carillon Historical Park also posted an update on social media.

“At least one fuzzy little eaglet has been spotted in the Carillon Park eagles nest!” they said in a statement back on April 20.

2 new eaglets spotted at Carillon Park Photo contributed by Jim Weller (Jim Weller/Jim Weller)

