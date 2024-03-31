Carillon Park bald eagles seen feeding at least 1 eaglet

DAYTON — Carillon Park’s bald eagles, Orv and Willa, have welcomed at least one eaglet into the world, according to Bald Eagle expert Jim Weller.

On Sunday, March 31, Weller informed News Center 7 that he saw the pair feeding at least one eaglet.

In mid-Feburary, News Center 7 reported that the eagles had at least one egg in their nest.

In a week, Weller said he would better understand how many eaglets there are based on the amount of food Orv and Willa take to the nest.

At just a few days old, the eaglet(s) is busy feeding on tiny morsels and sleeping.

Weller said Orv and Willa typically have two to three eaglets a year.

Last year the couple was parents to triplets, which Weller said only happens about 20% of the time.

We will keep an eye out for any updates on the eaglets.

