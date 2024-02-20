Carillon Park eagles lay first egg of the nesting season

DAYTON — Egg-citing news for Carillion Park’s bald eagles!

Eagles Orv and Willa are expecting, according to Bald Eagle expert Jim Weller.

Weller said there is one egg in the nest now and he expects a second in a day or two.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It’s just amazing;’ Carillon Park eagles welcome triplets

He said the egg currently in the nest should hatch at the end of March.

Last year the couple was parents to triplets, which Weller said only happens about 20 percent of the time.

We will keep an eye out for any updates on the eaglets.

