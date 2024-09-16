‘There were scales;’ Teen reports possible alligator sighting at Greene County park

GREENE COUNTY — While out fishing in Greene County, a teenager thought he saw an alligator and took pictures.

The possible sighting has created some buzz at Dominick Lofino Park.

TRENDING STORIES:

James Bond was fishing at the park when he said he saw the gator, he originally thought it was something else until he got a closer look.

“The first thing I had in my mind was that maybe it was an otter because you know how they have their head up and their stomachs poke out. But then I zoomed in on my phone and realized there were scales,” Bond said.

The photos started circulating online, bringing curious people to come check it out.

“But those pictures are what brought you out here yeah yeah pretty much, so I’m like hey let me go out there and just kind of look around and see what’s if it is and what’s going on,” Trent Sheaf, Beavercreek resident said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After Bond took the pictures he called Beavercreek police to report it.

The police department posted about the sighting on Facebook.

“City of Beavercreek staff is aware of a report regarding an alleged alligator sighting at Dominick Lofino Park. We take these reports seriously and have reached out to wildlife agencies to assist with the investigation,” a post reads.

News Center 7 took the pictures to the Ohio Department of Wildlife who said they could not determine what the creature could be.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



