‘That’s a big bird;’ Body camera footage shows deputies corralling loose Emu in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Butler County Sheriff’s deputies worked with Animal Control Officers to corral an Emu that had gotten loose.

In body camera footage posted to Facebook, deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Emu that had gotten loose from its enclosure on July 15.

“That’s a big bird,” a deputy can be heard saying on the body camera footage.

“Doesn’t appear to be the friendliest of animals I’ve ever seen,” the deputy said.

The Sheriff’s office said in their Facebook post that this was one of the most bizarre situations they have had to deal with in a while.

“OPATA. OPATA didn’t teach us emu corralling in the last online training,” the deputy said.

Deputies worked with Animal Control Officers and eventually to the Emu back into its enclosure.

