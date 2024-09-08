Sheriff’s office asking for help finding missing 15-year-old Greene County boy

BATH TWP — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old Greene County boy.

Wesley Were, 15, of Bath Township, was reported missing by his family at 8:31 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

He is believed to be on foot. He is a 15-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes and usually wears glasses.

Were is 5′06, 130 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and green hoodie. He may also be wearing a brown coat.

Were was last seen by his mother leaving his home in Bath Township after an argument around 8:21 p.m.

Before leaving, he grabbed a kitchen knife and made statements about self-harm.

Were is being reported as missing and endangered. He is believed to have a cellphone but it appears the cellphone is not working or has been turned off.

The investigation into his location and welfare is ongoing.

If you have any information on Were or his whereabouts, call 911 or Greene County Central Communications at 937-376-5111.

