‘Bad ownership;’ People concerned after dogs run loose, attack animals in neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — People say they are anxious as dogs have been running loose in their neighborhood for months.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Harrison Township residents say they have been keeping their pets inside to avoid problems.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with a couple who lives along State Route 48 about the issue.

They say they want to remain anonymous due to the fear of having further issues with the dog owners.

“It’s hard, you know, we can’t let our dogs out with the fear of the dogs jumping our fences and possibly attacking our dogs,” she said.

On Wednesday, their Ring doorbell captured video showing the dogs chasing a stray cat. The video shows the dogs trying to pull the cat out from under a truck.

“The cat was pretty injured. When I picked her up, I had blood all over my hands, and the ladies that took her to the vet let me know that was gonna be between $1,400 to $2,000 to save the cat and make her stable,” she said.

Other people told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that they are worried a child will get hurt.

“It could be somebody walking their dog down the street, or a kid out here riding their bike at any time, you know. It’s not the dog’s fault, it’s more of just bad, bad ownership,” he said.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office who then directed us towards the Animal Resource Center.

The couple said they did hear from an animal resource officer.

“He did personally reach back out Thursday after the incident with the cat, and he mentioned something of possibly giving them citations, but nothing has been done since then,” she said.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Animal Resource Center about this issue.

