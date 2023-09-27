‘That boy meant the world to me;’ Loved ones try to cope after deadly shooting of young man

DAYTON — Loved ones of a man shot and killed in Dayton are still trying to make sense of the violence days later.

Monday afternoon 21-year-old Dontai Goddard was shot and killed.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell will speak to a woman who said Goddard was like a son to her during News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

Laseanda Goldsmith said Goddard dated her daughter and was the father of her grandson.

“It’s just so unfair, that boy meant the world to me,” Goldsmith said.

>> RELATED: Coroner IDs 21-year-old killed in Dayton shooting

Goldsmith alleges that an argument with another young man led to the shooting.

Police have not confirmed this, but did say it appears Goddard and the suspect were known to each other.

Goldsmith wasn’t home when the shooting happened, but got a horrible phone call from her daughter.

She went home to find tragedy and tears.

“In front of my children, there’s bullet holes in my windows, there’s bullet holes in my ceiling, he destroyed my life,” she said.

Police believe the shooter jumped out a second-story window and climbed down to get away.

They have not yet made any arrests.

>> ‘You just have to hold your nose;’ Xenia residents complain about foul-smelling water

“It was so senseless, it was senseless, he didn’t have to shoot him,” Goldsmith said.

She said she believes she knows who did this and has some simple advice for them.

“You did this senseless act and ruined so many people’s lives so you just need to man up and turn yourself in,” she said.

Goldsmith said three of her sons and her grandson were home went he shooting happened.

She worries about how staying in the house will impact them emotionally.

We will continue following this story and update as more details are released.

















©2023 Cox Media Group