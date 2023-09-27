Coroner IDs 21-year-old killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A 21-year-old killed in a Dayton shooting on Monday has been identified.

>>ORIGINAL REPORT: Police investigating shooting in Dayton

Monday Dayton police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West First Street before 1 p.m. for a shooting, Bauer said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

That man was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Dontai Goddard.

Goddard was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

The Dayton Police Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.

An initial investigation shows that Goddard and the suspect knew each other.

>>Prosecutors approve charges for DPS employee seen on video hitting nonverbal student

As of Monday, no one was in custody in relation to the shooting.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident should contact (937) 333-1232 where they can speak with a detective.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 W First Street shooting in Dayton Photo from: News Center 7 Staff





©2023 Cox Media Group