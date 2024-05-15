High school student seriously injured after being hit by car in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY — A high school student was seriously hurt after they were hit by a car in Butler County Wednesday.

Around 2:15 p.m. a 15-year-old student was leaving the Lakota East Freshman building and walking toward the high school, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was in the crosswalk on Bethany Road when they were hit by a pickup truck.

>> 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash was set to graduate within weeks, school district says

The student was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said the truck stayed on the scene and was cooperative.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group