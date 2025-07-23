Tenants frustrated with continued mold, water damage issues; Owners say they’re trying to fix it

DAYTON — Residents of a Dayton apartment building are dealing with serious mold and water damage issues.

The apartment building is located on Middle Street and is owned by Greater Dayton Premier Management.

One tenant told News Center 7 that he has to sleep with the apartment door open for ventilation, and another said water damage caused mold in his apartment.

Greater Dayton Premier Management said they are actively working to fix the problems.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson previously talked to Edgar Williams Sr, who had mold on his walls and water soaking through his carpet.

He later moved out, but Bennie Robinson Jr moved into that same unit.

Robinson said he’s having the same problems.

He said he leaves his apartment door open overnight to get air flowing.

“I can’t walk on my carpet because it’s saturated,” Robinson said. “You can smell it.”

