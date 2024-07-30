‘I couldn’t breathe;’ Veteran says he can’t stay at apartment full of mold, management ignoring him

DAYTON — A veteran said he can’t stay in his apartment because every time it rains, his apartment floods and management is ignoring him.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson went to Senior Village at Dayton View and she could smell the mildew and saw it in the carpet and on the walls.

“When I come in here, I get this taste in my mouth,” Edgar Williams Sr. said.

Williams Sr. has been living at Senior Village at Dayton View since October, which is a senior low-income facility.

“Every time it rains, it floods,” Williams Sr. said.

Williams Sr. said he told management, but they have not done anything. Williams Sr. said that after a few months in his unit, he had to leave.

“I couldn’t breathe. I had to get out of the apartment, I couldn’t breathe. I had dust particles in my mouth, I had some kind of taste of concrete, my throat was on fire and I had to get out,” Williams Sr. said. “I had my shoes in the closet and they grew mold on them and I had to wrap them up, put them in a plastic bag.”

>> Big changes to this year’s Ohio Tax Free holiday

Williams Sr. found himself in a low-income living facility after his 20-year battle with addiction. He was three years clean when he moved in.

“It was a long time since I had a home,” Williams Sr. said.

William’s Sr. said he feels like the apartment management has ignored him.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson tried calling the office, but no one picked up.

Robertson also tried to speak with someone at the Greater Dayton Premier Management building, who oversees affordable living facilities in Dayton. The office was closed.

“I’m just supposed to pay my rent and shut up. If you’re going to put people in something, it should be up to standard,” Williams Sr. said.

Williams Sr. told News Center 7 he is moving and the VA is giving him a place to stay for the next 90 days.

©2024 Cox Media Group