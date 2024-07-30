Big changes to this year’s Ohio Tax Free holiday

OHIO — There are big chances for this year’s Tax-Free Holiday in Ohio.

The State Department of Taxation says any tangible personal property less than $500 is not taxed.

Restaurants are also included this year.

Things not included are vehicle sales, cigarettes, alcohol, car repairs, or alterations.

Shoppers will not have to pay sales tax on certain items now until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

