Former Ohio State wrestler arrested after drugs, guns found during traffic stop

OHIO — A former Ohio State wrestler was arrested in Pennsylvania last week after police reportedly found loaded guns and THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop, according to our media partner, WBNS-10 TV.

Nazareth Borough police pulled over Sammy Sasso, 25, on July 16 for driving with an expired vehicle registration.

During the stop, Sasso allegedly admitted to having a gun in the driver’s side door panel but didn’t have a valid concealed carry permit, WBNS-10 reported.

While asking Sasso to get out of the car, the officer reportedly smelled marijuana and saw a dispensary-labeled marijuana packaging in the back seat.

He gave the officer permission to search the car. They found two vape cartridges containing THC oil and a canister containing apparent marijuana remnants, according to WBNS-10.

Sasso said he didn’t have a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card.

Officers also took a loaded Beretta .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun from the driver’s side panel.

Police found an Ohio State University backpack in the trunk, WBNS-10 reported.

Sasso didn’t allow police to search the bag and was arrested shortly after.

Authorities eventually got a search warrant and reportedly found three additional semi-automatic handguns inside.

Sasso is facing several charges, including firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also received a vehicle code violation for the expired registration, according to WBNS-10.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

Sasso recently joined Lehigh University as a men’s wrestling team coach.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Sasso was shot during a carjacking in August 2023 on North High Street near the University District.

Sasso underwent multiple surgeries and spent weeks in the hospital.

WBNS-10 reported that Sasso returned to wrestling in November 2024 and ended his career as a four-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Champion.

