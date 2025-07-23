2 hospitalized after house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Greene Tuesday evening, according to Xenia Township Fire Chief Greg Beegle.

The fire was reported in the 3000 block of Stevenson Road in Xenia Township around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the house and two people standing outside.

Beegle said the fire was isolated to a bedroom and was knocked down by crews quickly.

The house was located in a rural area, so several departments responded with tankers to help supply water. Some include Xenia Fire Department, Cedarville Township Volunteer Fire Department, New Jasper Township Fire Department and more.

Two people were hospitalized as a precaution, Beegle said.

The fire caused moderate damage to the house and the cause remains under investigation.

