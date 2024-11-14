Teenage girl cited after driving through yard to pass school bus in Ohio

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A 17-year-old girl was cited after she drove her car through a front yard to pass a school bus in Ohio, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to investigate reckless driving in the Wainwright area on Nov. 5.

According to WOIO-19, an Indian Valley School bus was letting students off when the driver went left of center to pass.

An investigation led deputies to the teen, who later admitted to what happened.

The 17-year-old told investigators that she, “intentionally passed the bus because she was wanting to get home quicker,” according to WOIO-19.

Deputies gave the driver a citation for failing to stop for a stopped school bus. She is scheduled to appear in juvenile court.

“Passing a school bus could lead to an unimaginable tragedy. We handle these types of cases very seriously and we will always prioritize charging suspects for these offenses. Please slow down and navigate around bus traffic with the utmost care and safety,” Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said ina statement.

