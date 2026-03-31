Teen charged in crash that killed off-duty Ohio police officer

JACKSON COUNTY — A teenager is facing charges in connection with a golf cart crash that killed an off-duty police officer.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on Aug. 30, 2025, around 2 a.m. in Jackson County.

A Hyundai Accent allegedly driven by a drunk 17-year-old rear-ended a golf cart, according to a media release.

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The golf cart traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

One of the passengers, identified as 25-year-old Matthew Juniper, died from his injuries.

The driver of the golf cart, Brant Derrow, was seriously hurt.

Both were officers of the Wellston Police Department.

The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of aggravated vehicular assault, one count of vehicular assault, and two counts of OVI.

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