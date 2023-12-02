Teacher under investigation after allegedly using racial slur at Ohio middle school

COLUMBUS — An Ohio middle school teacher was removed from her classroom after allegedly using a racial slur while talking to students.

A video of the alleged incident has been seen by Columbus City Schools, a district spokesperson confirmed to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

The incident happened at Johnson Park Middle School and involves a teacher who is not being identified by WNBS at this time. While the video was obtained on Thursday, it’s unclear when the actual interaction took place.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Here is the full statement from Columbus City Schools to WBNS:

“We are aware of a recent incident where a teacher is alleged to have used offensive language, including the use of a racial slur while interacting with students. We want to be clear that such language is not acceptable to Columbus City Schools, and it goes against the professional standards we uphold. We take this matter very seriously, and an investigation is currently underway to gather all relevant information surrounding the allegation; we’ll take the appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation. At Columbus City Schools, we are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all students and staff.”

