Homicide suspect found in local motel

BELLEFONTAINE — A homicide suspect who killed two people in West Virginia was found in a local motel.

Just before midnight on Friday, Dec. 1, Bellefontaine Police officers were notified by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and members of their Task Force that a homicide suspect was likely in the Bellefontaine area.

The suspect reportedly killed two people in Wood County, West Virginia, left in a stolen vehicle, and was at the Comfort Inn in Bellefontaine.

According to Bellefontaine police, a member of the Marshal’s Service Task Force was able to confirm that a stolen vehicle was at the Comfort Inn in the 200 block of Northview Drive. The suspect was considered armed and extremely dangerous according to police.

The motel was secured and rooms surrounding the room of the alleged suspect were evacuated by members of the U.S. Marshal and their Task Force and the Bellefontaine Police Special Response Team.

When officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, they heard a single gunshot from inside the room. There was no communication or other activity.

After several more attempts to communicate with the suspect, officers entered the room where the suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Bellefontaine Fire Department and Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Officers, Deputies, Firefighters, and Medics were on the scene for several hours and no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, we will provide updates as new information becomes available.





