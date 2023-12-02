1 woman dead after crash in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — One woman is dead after a crash in Cincinnati Friday night.

Around 11:16 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to a crash at 18 East Seymour Avenue.

A 35-year-old woman was driving an SUV east on Seymour Ave when she lost control and hit a concrete support pier, according to Cincinnati Police.

She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but later died at the hospital.

According to Cincinnati Police, the driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.





