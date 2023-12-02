1 person injured in multi-vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Around 2:54 a.m. Springfield Police Officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at East High Street and South Spring Street intersection.

>> 1 injured in crash Saturday morning

Springfield Police Dispatch confirmed that there were three vehicles involved in the crash and one person suffered minor injuries, but no other preliminary details were available.

We will continue to update this developing story as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group