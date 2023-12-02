College basketball player hit by car near Ohio campus

CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati basketball player is recovering after being hit by a car this week.

Junior guard Simas Lukosius was walking on Jefferson Avenue Thursday night when he was hit, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Lukosius didn’t sustain any major injuries and is expected to be OK, according to Bearcats head coach Wes Miller.

The area where Lukosius has been considered a problem spot by some in the area. Since 2022, WCPO reported that nine other pedestrians have been hit on Jefferson Avenue.

Students on campus said they don’t feel safe crossing the streets around campus.

“A person came up and stopped at the red light, but they almost didn’t stop and almost hit us,” Audrey Donaldson, a freshman, told WCPO. “It happens quite frequently.”

Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys said some traffic calming measures have been implemented on the street, but said the speed limit needs to be lowered.

