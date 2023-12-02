13-year-old bowls perfect game while playing for high school team

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — A 13-year-old accomplished a major feat in bowling this week.
On Thursday, Alyssa Bechtol bowled a perfect game for Dixie Height High School in northern Kentucky, the team shared on social media.
Bechtol, a middle school student, bowls for the high school team, WLWT in Cincinnati.
Video shared on social media showed Bechtol hit a strike on her final frame, securing the perfect game. Her teammates and coaches erupted in cheers as the final pin went down.
“What an accomplishment,” the school’s athletic department said.
