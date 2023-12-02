Person of interest in death of local teen led detectives on 100 mph chase, court records say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A person of interest in the death of a local teenage girl is now facing a criminal charge.

Tommy Moreland, 29, of Dayton, was charged late last month with one count of failure to comply, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The charge is connected to a high-speed chase Moreland is accused of leading law enforcement on last month after a deadly shooting.

On Nov. 17, deputies responded to a “rolling shootout” near the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive. As News Center 7 previously reported, 15-year-old Heaven Washington, a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, was shot and killed.

The other vehicle involved was believed to be a maroon Toyota RAV4. The SUV was rented to Moreland’s sister and had Maryland plates, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The same day as the shooting, the SUV was spotted by detectives in unmarked patrol vehicles at the Englewood Meijer. As detectives were watching the SUV, it began to drive off at a high rate of speed. A chase ensured and the SUV continued to go around 70 mph, running red lights and nearly hitting other cars on the road.

The SUV later got onto Interstate 70 and continued driving recklessly, going approximately 109 mph. Eventually, the SUV got off the interstate and was later found abandoned in a field in Farmersville.

Surveillance video later reviewed by detectives showed Moreland getting into the driver’s seat of the SUV before and driving the chase began.

Moreland’s passenger, Denisha Taylor, was also named a person of interest in the shooting. She turned herself in on Nov. 20 and told detectives Moreland had spotted the undercover detective before the chase. She also said she was “in fear for her life as Moreland fled in excess of 100 miles per hour,” according to court records.

Taylor was booked in the Montgomery County Jail but has since been released.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Moreland.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Miami Valley Crime Stoppers for credible information that leads to the location, arrest, and successful prosecution of Moreland and Taylor. Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4957 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.

