UPDATE: 1 of 2 persons of interest in death of local teen taken into custody

HARRISON TWP. — One of two persons of interest in the death of a local 15-year-old has been taken into custody.

Tommy Moreland, 29, and Denisha Taylor, 32, both of Dayton, were identified by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning as persons of interest for murder, failure to comply with the signal or order of a Police Officer, and tampering with evidence.

On Monday afternoon, News Center 7 was the only news station there as detectives from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took Taylor into custody. Video shot by News Center 7′s Mike Campbell showed detectives walking Taylor from the sheriff’s office to the Montgomery County Jail. We’ve since learned Taylor turned herself in.

The shooting itself happened between two vehicles Friday morning at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road. A 15-year-old girl in a Chevrolet Impala was shot and killed during the incident.

A maroon Toyota RAV4 was identified as being at the scene and involved in the shooting. That SUV was later spotted by detectives and involved in a high-speed chase several hours after the shooting. It was later found abandoned several miles away, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Moreland and Taylor were identified on video as the driver and passenger of the SUV after the shooting. They were also seen in surveillance video at a carwash shortly after the shooting.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Miami Valley Crime Stoppers for credible information that leads to the location, arrest, and successful prosecution of Moreland and Taylor. Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4957 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.

