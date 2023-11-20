2-year-old pulls gun from mom’s purse, fires shot inside Ohio Walmart

PIKE COUNTY — A 2-year-old grabbed his mother’s gun out of her purse and accidentally fired it inside of an Ohio Walmart last week.

The incident happened Thursday morning in Waverly, which is in Pike County, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Waverly Police dispatchers received reports of a gunshot inside of the store. A sergeant then talked to a woman who said her son accidentally fired her Taurus 9 mm handgun after taking it out of her purse.

The gunshot hit the ceiling.

The boy suffered a minor injury to his forehead because of contact with the magazine, WBNS reported.

The mother was taken into custody. She’s facing a charge of endangering children.

