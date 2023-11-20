State, national leaders react to death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

OHIO/PLAINS, GA — State and national leaders are reacting after the death of former first lady, Rosalynn Carter.

The Carter Center said she passed away with her family at her side peacefully Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. EST at her house in Plains, Georgia.

Rosalynn Carter’s family announced last week that she entered hospice care at her house, according to our sister station in Atlanta, WSB.

The move came about six months after the Carter Center announced she was diagnosed with dementia.

She was the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, and the couple was married for 77 years.

Carter served as the nation’s First Lady from 1977 to 1981.

She was the second-oldest living first lady, surpassed only by Bess Truman, who died in 1982 at the age of 99.

Governor Mike DeWine released a statement on the passing of Rosalynn Carter on Sunday night on social media.

Fran and I are saddened to learn about the death of First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Over the decades, she has been a strong advocate for increased access to mental health services, and her passion truly brought this issue into focus across the nation. Our prayers are with President Carter and the entire Carter family.

Senator Sherrod Brown called the former first lady a public servant guided by both “faith and her love for family and country.”

Rosalynn Carter was a public servant whose life was guided by faith and her love for family and country. Connie and I are holding President Carter and his entire family in our prayers.

Other state leaders expressed their condolences on social media.

Rep. Joyce Beatty called Carter “a beacon of hope and light.”

First Lady Rosalynn Carter was a beacon of hope and light—using her platform for humanitarian causes to make our world a better place. I send my heartfelt prayers and steadfast support to President Carter and the entire Carter family. May she rest in perfect peace.

Rep. Dave Joyce said Carter “was a remarkable humanitarian.”

Rosalynn Carter was a remarkable humanitarian. Her life of service to our nation and contributions to the mental health community will be remembered for generations to come. Kelly and I are praying for President Carter and their family during this difficult time.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shared a joint statement mourning the death of Rosalynn Carter, CBS News reported.

“First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way,” the Bidens said. “Throughout her incredible life as First Lady of Georgia and the First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn did so much to address many of society’s greatest needs. She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for every person; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement that Carter “lived a life of service, faith, compassion, and unmatched moral leadership.

During her time in the White House, Rosalynn Carter redefined the role of First Lady. Through her courageous advocacy, Mrs. Carter helped bring the issue of mental health out from the shadows into the national spotlight and served as a champion for America’s caregivers. On her trips abroad, Mrs. Carter worked to advance human rights and human dignity. After leaving the White House, Mrs. Carter continued to serve our nation and the world—in particular, through her leadership of the Carter Center, which she founded with President Jimmy Carter to promote peace, improve public health, and support freedom and democracy around the globe. As a humanitarian, a public servant, and a global leader, Mrs. Carter improved the lives of millions—and inspired countless more to dedicate their lives to service. Her legacy will be a beacon for generations to come. Doug and I send our prayers to President Carter and the entire Carter family.

Funeral services for the former first lady will be held Wednesday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia.

For more information about the funeral, visit this website.

