Task force hold OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight; Where they will be

FAIRFIELD TWP. — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight.
The checkpoint will take place on State Route 4 at Indian Meadow Drive in Fairfield Twp., according to a spokesperson for the task force.
It begins at 10 p.m. and will run until 2 a.m.
The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of the task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes.
