Task force hold OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight; Where they will be

FAIRFIELD TWP. — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI checkpoint tonight.

The checkpoint will take place on State Route 4 at Indian Meadow Drive in Fairfield Twp., according to a spokesperson for the task force.

It begins at 10 p.m. and will run until 2 a.m.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of the task force’s continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes.

