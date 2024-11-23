Ohio offering rideshare credits in effort to combat impaired driving this Thanksgiving

DAYTON — The Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) is gearing up to provide rideshare credits to people across the state ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The OTSO, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, received a grant that’s letting them offer $20 Lyft rideshare credits across the state.

Beginning Nov. 26, drivers can claim a rideshare credit as an alternative to driving impaired. The code for the rideshare credit will be posted on otso.ohio.gov/lyft on Nov. 25.

Ohioans can claim a credit by opening the Lyft app and choosing “Payment” from the menu at the top left corner. Then, they’ll scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section and enter the code from OTSO’s website.

A limited number of credits will be available each day but are expected to be available through the holiday weekend, which coincides with this season’s rivalry football game between Ohio State and Michigan.

Users have 24 hours to take their ride after adding the code to the Lyft app. Unused credits will go back into the system for the chance to be claimed the next day.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can affect someone’s driving ability, that’s why it’s so important to plan a sober ride before you have even one drink,” Emily Davidson, Executive Director of OTSO, said. “We are grateful for this opportunity to give Ohioans a safe, affordable alternative to driving under the influence and protect communities from the dangers of drunk driving.”

