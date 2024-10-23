Suspects in Dayton armed robbery apprehended in Cleveland area

DAYTON — Two people suspected in the robbery and assault of an employee at a Shell convenience store in Dayton this week have been arrested in the Cleveland area, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said Wednesday.
As News Center 7 reported Tuesday, Dayton police were sent to the Shell at 3612 N. Main St. about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday on the report of an armed robbery. Inside the store, one of as many as three suspects brandished a gun when employees approached them because they were thought to be shoplifting, according to Dayton police.
Wednesday, Lt. Bauer gave this account of what happened according to a preliminary investigation: Police officers arrived to discover that a suspect stole items from the business. When the suspect was confronted by an employee, he assaulted the employee.
A second employee intervened, causing the suspect to leave the business. But prior to leaving, both the suspect and his associate returned to the business yelling and brandishing and/or indicating they had a firearm.
Both suspects were apprehended in the Cleveland area, along with a stolen vehicle recovered, the lieutenant said.
Violent Offender Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the case.
