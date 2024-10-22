Reports: 3 men caught shoplifting at Shell station, pull gun on employees

DAYTON — Police are looking for three people who pulled a gun on employees after they were caught shoplifting inside a Shell convenience store Tuesday.

Dayton officers were called to the gas station at 3613 North Main Street around 9:50 a.m. on initial reports of an armed robbery, according to dispatch records.

Three males were inside the store and were caught shoplifting. When workers approached them at least one of the suspects showed a gun before leaving the store, dispatch records indicate.

It was not known if the suspects were able to get away with items or cash from the convenience store.

The suspects took off in a black sedan that police are now looking for, according to dispatchers.

No injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as new details become available.

