Suspect in Troy shots fired investigation found dead in another county

TROY — The suspect who was believed to be involved in a shots fired investigation in Troy Friday night was found dead overnight.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Troy officers were called to the 1500 block of Sussex Drive following reports of shots fired around 6 p.m.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: No injuries after shots fired in Troy; suspect not in custody

When they got to the scene, they learned that no injuries and that the suspect had left the scene. Police said the shots fired appeared to stem from a domestic issue.

Overnight, police were contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and told that the suspect had been pulled over on US 35. This prompted the sheriff’s office to deploy their Special Response Team.

When they got up to the vehicle, they found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

>> Inmate death under investigation in Wayne County

The identity of that person has not been released at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group