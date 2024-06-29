No injuries after shots fired in Troy; suspect not in custody

TROY — No injuries were reported after shots were fired in Troy Friday evening.

Around 6:00 pm. Troy officers were called to the 1500 block of Sussex Drive following reports of shots fired, according to a social media post by the department.

No injuries were reported, police said.

>> ‘We won’t be bullied;’ Business owner says she won’t back down after restaurant broken into

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and is believed to not be in the area.

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic issue.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

At 6:03 pm on June 28, 2024, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Sussex Dr. following reports of shots fired. ... Posted by Troy Ohio Police Department on Friday, June 28, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group