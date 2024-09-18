Suspect in shooting on Ohio State’s campus in custody

COLUMBUS — A man accused in connection to a shooting Monday on the campus of the Ohio State University is in custody.

Richard Patridge, 31, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Columbus after being spotted by police, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

As previously reported by News Center 7 on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of John Herrick Drive and Olentangy River Road, near the southern end of campus.

Online jail records show Patridge is in Franklin County Jail on three counts of felonious assault, a felony count of abduction, and a misdemeanor count of failure to comply with order or signal of police.

OSU confirmed the arrest in a public safety notice sent to campus.

“Police have the suspect in custody in relation to the shooting that led to the issuance of a Public Safety Notice on Monday, September 16. The suspect, Richard James Patridge, is charged with felonious assault against a known individual. Neither the suspect or the victim are affiliated with Ohio State, meaning neither are students, faculty, or staff.

“Patridge was a person of interest for The Ohio State University Police Division (OSUPD) and the Columbus Division of Police (CPD) related to multiple previous incidents. OSUPD would like to thank the CPD for assisting in the investigation and apprehension of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.”

Patridge is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

