Suspect in Ohio festival mass shooting arrested in Columbus

TOLEDO — A suspect in the mass shooting that happened at an Ohio festival earlier this month has been arrested.

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Ka Nye Taylor, 20, was arrested in Columbus on Wednesday, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.

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Toledo’s Mayor, Wade Kapszukiewicz, told WTOL that Taylor was “hiding” in Columbus and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and Ohio State Police SWAT.

Toledo Police shared on social media that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in Taylor’s arrest.

“Taylor is being returned to Toledo, where he will face prosecution on 11 counts of Felonious Assault,” Toledo Police wrote on the post.

As previously reported, a second suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Eljay Crisp-Carr, was arrested last week. He also faces 11 counts of felonious assault.

A juvenile has also been arrested on a tampering with evidence charge after running from the scene with a gun involved in the shooting, WTOL reported.

Twelve people were shot at the Old West End Festival in Toledo on June 6.

Investigators said the gunfire stemmed from a “dispute” between two “rival groups.”

Of the 12 people shot, three of them were involved in the dispute, and the remaining nine were bystanders, according to our affiliate.

All 12 were in “stable condition” and are expected to survive.

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