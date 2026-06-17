Motorcyclist dies days after being seriously injured in area crash

BUTLER COUNTY — The motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a crash in Butler County last week has died.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the crash happened on State Route 4 at Walden Ponds Circle in Fairfield Township around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

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Upon arrival, officers found that a Yamaha motorcycle and a Buick Enclave were involved.

A preliminary investigation found that the Buick was trying to turn into the southbound lanes of SR-4 from Walden Ponds Circle when it was hit by the oncoming motorcycle.

Police said that the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the car.

The man riding the motorcycle, later identified as 29-year-old Brent Edward Neal, was flown to UC Hospital in Cincinnati for serious injuries.

He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Fairfield Township Police Department confirmed that Neal died from his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday, June 16.

The two occupants of the Buick were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

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