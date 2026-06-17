Car reportedly crushed under semi on I-75 ramp

DAYTON — A car was reportedly crushed under a semi truck in Dayton on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 12:33 p.m., crews were dispatched to the ramp from I-75 to State Route 4 on reports of a semi crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Storm tracking alert for severe storms late Wednesday
- ‘Very large and very beautiful;’ Peacock spotted on roof of area home
- Man arrested for alleged harassment, public indecency in local Amish community
A red car was reportedly crushed underneath a semi truck.
No injuries were reported at this time.
The ramp from I-75 to SR-4 was blocked while crews investigated, but has since reopened.
We will continue following this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]