Car reportedly crushed under semi on I-75 ramp

DAYTON — A car was reportedly crushed under a semi truck in Dayton on Wednesday.

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Around 12:33 p.m., crews were dispatched to the ramp from I-75 to State Route 4 on reports of a semi crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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A red car was reportedly crushed underneath a semi truck.

No injuries were reported at this time.

The ramp from I-75 to SR-4 was blocked while crews investigated, but has since reopened.

We will continue following this story.

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