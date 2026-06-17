‘Very large and very beautiful;’ Peacock spotted on roof of area home

ROSS TOWNSHIP — A colorful critter was spotted on the roof of a Butler County home on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ross Township Police Officers responded to what the department described as a ‘colorful call’ in the 2000 block of Smith Road, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they found a “very large and very beautiful” peacock perched on top of a resident’s home.

The police department said in their post that the peacock was “serving as Ross Township’s newest neighborhood watch volunteer.”

The department is hoping that someone will recognize the peacock so they can find the owner.

“Until then, they are living their best life, enjoying the view, and keeping a close eye on the residents of Ross!”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]