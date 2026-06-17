Local man who coordinated drug sales over Facebook Messenger learns punishment

DAYTON — A Dayton man who coordinated drug sales over Facebook Messenger was sentenced to 200 months in prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is the third federal conviction of 43-year-old Steven Waldon of Dayton.

He was previously convicted in the Southern District of Ohio of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and distribution of fentanyl.

In addition to these federal crimes, Waldon had also been convicted locally of trafficking heroin.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to court documents, Waldon led a drug trafficking organization that sold fentanyl in the Dayton region.

Between May and July 2024, law enforcement officers investigated at least five drug sales from Waldon’s drug trafficking organization.

Drugs were stored at a residence on Marburn Ave in Dayton, and Waldon had them delivered to the sites of drug sales. Waldon also trafficked drugs from his residence on Porterfield Drive in Dayton.

When agents searched both properties, they discovered trafficking quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, as well as more than $13,000 in cash.

Waldon was arrested and charged in July 2024, and he pleaded guilty in April 2025.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]