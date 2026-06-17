16-year-old boy killed in Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD — A 16-year-old boy died after being shot in Trotwood on Tuesday evening.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will have the latest on the investigation tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Anthony Gates was identified on Wednesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, police responded to reports of a shooting near Miller Avenue and Redmond Place around 6:14 p.m.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson confirmed to News Center 7 on Wednesday that the shooting was deadly.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

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