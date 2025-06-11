Suspect in murder of local 32-year-old father arrested in Kentucky

FAIRBORN — A suspect in the murder of a 32-year-old Fairborn man was arrested in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Detectives identified Brandon Peters as a suspect in the shooting death of Cievion Smith.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Smith was shot and killed outside his apartment complex in Fairborn on Monday.

Detectives learned that Peters ran to Oak Grove, Kentucky, according to a Fairborn police spokesperson.

Around noon on Wednesday, Oak Grove Police found Peters and took him into custody.

Peters is believed to be in custody of the Christian County Jail and awaits extradition back to Fairborn.

Further information about his connection to Smith was not available.

