Students, faculty discuss safety concerns after ‘shootout’ during Halloween party on UD campus

DAYTON — College students said they feel unsafe and want answers from the University of Dayton.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the university held a town hall on Sunday night.

During part of the meeting, students had the chance to ask questions and share their concerns about the shootout that happened on Evanston Avenue at the beginning of the month.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson watched as dozens of students walked through the doors of the student union; however, our crews were not allowed to attend.

Afterward, several students talked to News Center 7 about their concerns.

Treazure Edwards is part of the Black Action Through Unity (BATU) organization. She said their group has dealt with a lot of backlash after the shooting.

“For the last two weeks, we have been dealing with really big racism on our campus, even in anonymous apps, as well as just feeling unsafe in our neighborhood,” Edwards said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a 19-year-old UD student was shot in the ankle during a shootout that happened at a Halloween party on Nov. 1.

Edwards said it happened just behind the BATU house, along Evanston Avenue.

News Center 7 obtained federal court documents that indicate the shootout involved four people: 19-year-old Dylan Hiner and three other minors.

Hiner is facing a federal charge in connection with this shooting.

Edwards said they had to address the blame, rumors, and racism against the organization.

“As black students, to be targeted the way we are, for instance, that wasn’t even really about us, is very much a thing that we had to, like talk about,” Edwards said.

Police told students they increased their presence on campus and are still pursuing more arrests, according to students who attended the meeting.

Stuart Scharmm is the president of the Student Government Association (SGA). He said there is a lot of work to be done if students don’t feel safe.

“I want to find a word more than heartbreaking, because it really is,” Schramm said.

SGA passed a call to action to address the racism on platforms students use.

“For administration to start really looking at how we can address topics involving racism and hateful speech, particularly with anonymous platforms like Yik Yak and Fizz,” Schramm said.

Robert White, another BATU student, said he finally felt heard during Sunday’s meeting.

However, they will continue to push the administration to make changes.

“We can’t just give up that… We got to keep pressing the issue, or, in my eyes, it’ll never be solved,” White said.

