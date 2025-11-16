Officers, medics respond to injury crash at busy Kettering intersection

KETTERING — Officers and medics have responded to an injury at a busy Kettering intersection.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center’s Malik Patterson is at the scene. He will have the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 on our WHIO streaming app or WHIO.com.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Report: NFL player in critical condition after being shot
- Area police chase ends in crash, driver seriously injured
- 1 hospitalized after shooting at large party in Beavercreek neighborhood
Kettering police and medics were dispatched to the 2900 block of Wilmington Pike around 2:25 p.m. on reports of a crash, according to a city dispatcher.
The dispatcher told News Center 7 that three medics were at the scene.
We continue to update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group