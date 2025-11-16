Area police chase ends in crash, driver seriously injured

FRANKLIN, Warren County — A police chase ended with a crash that severely injured another driver in Warren County on Saturday.

The Franklin Division of Police wrote in a social media post that the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Middletown Police were chasing a vehicle when it entered the City of Franklin.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sixth Street and Main Street.

A street camera shows a van turning left when the suspect’s vehicle hits the van from behind.

Medics transported the van’s driver to an area hospital with serious injuries.

“Franklin Division of Police Officer Wright provided immediate lifesaving treatment to the injured driver at the scene,” the department said. “The Franklin Division of Police was not involved in the actual pursuit.”

The suspect was taken into custody.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is handling the investigation.

