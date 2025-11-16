Several vehicles struck by gunfire after shooting on I-75 in Montgomery County

WEST CARROLLTON — Several vehicles were struck by gunfire after a shooting on Interstate 75 southbound in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., West Carrollton Police responded to reports of shots fired on I-75 Southbound between the 44 and the 47 mile markers.

Three vehicles were struck by gunfire, according to West Carrollton Police.

No one was injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police have not released any suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

